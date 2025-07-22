Cruger Woman Dies in Holmes County Crash

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at approximately 5:48 a.m., the Mississippi

Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 49E in

Holmes County near the Leflore County Line.

A 2016 Mazda CX-5, driven by 27-year-old Carly Dean of Cruger,

Mississippi, was traveling south on US Highway 49E when she ran off the

highway and collided with an embankment. Carly Dean received fatal

injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.