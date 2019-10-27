Cruisin for a Cure weekly schedule of events

The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the American Cancer Society will be “Cruisin for a Cure.”

Throughout the month, the pink “Cruisin for a Cure” SUV will travel to local schools, events, and businesses in Attala, Leake, and Neshoba counties to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Anyone that makes a donation to the American Cancer Society will be able to sign the pink Cruisn for a Cure vehicle.

All the money raised will go to the American Cancer Society.

Boswell Media is joined in the Cruisin’ For A Cure campaign by the American Cancer Society, Franks Chevrolet, Holt’s Body Shop, Fair Propane, Holmes Community College, Baptist Medical Center, Fair Propane, First Financial Bank, Glassworx, Huddle House, Ivey Mechanical, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Moore’s Pharmacy, Premeir Medical Group of Mississippi, Renasant Bank, Starkville Clinic for Women, The Citizen’s Bank, Redbud Insurance Agency.



Cruisin For A Cure Schedule of Events through November 1

