Cruisin for a Wish raises over $17,000

During the month of October, Boswell Media was Cruisin for a Wish to raise money for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. All the money raised will go to grant a critically ill child’s wish in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties. With the help of all our sponsors and the citizens of these counties we raised over $17,000. We would like to thank Franks/Crowson Auto Group for lending us a 2020 F150 to help make all these wishes come true. Thank you to our to sponsors: Angel Albin McDonald State Farm, Baptist Leake and Attala, BSP Filing, Cain Recyclers, Chuck’s Paint and Body, David Wayne’s Small Engine, Fair Oil Company, Glassworx, Holmes Community College, Holt and Company, Ivey Mechanical, Jewelry Just 4 Fun, Kosy Martial Arts, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Modish Boho Boutique, Moore’s Pharmacy, Pettit Jewelry, Philadelphia Gun and Pawn, Philly Finance, Prairie Farms, Premier Medical, Redbud Insurance, Renasant Bank, and The Citizens Bank.