Cruisin’ for a Wish returns this October

The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the Make A Wish Foundation will once again be “Cruisin for a Wish.”

Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” vehicle will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.

The vehicle is a metallic blue Chevrolet Equinox provided by Franks Chevrolet in Kosciusko.

Anyone that makes a donation to the “Cruisin’ for a Wish” campaign will be allowed to sign the vehicle.

Last year, Cruisin’ for a Wish raised over $17,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

It’s all going to kick off this October. Look for a schedule of events soon.