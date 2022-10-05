The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the Make A Wish Foundation will once again be “Cruisin for a Wish.”

Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” vehicle will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.

The vehicle, a bright blue GMC Canyon provided by Franks Chevrolet in Kosciusko, is pictured below.

Anyone that makes a donation to the “Cruisin’ for a Wish” campaign will be allowed to sign the vehicle.

Boswell Media is joined in the Cruisin’ for a Wish campaign by the Make a Wish Foundation, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Franks Chevrolet, Holt’s Body Shop, Central Signs, Angel Albin State Farm, Attala Steel Industries, Premier Medical Group, The Citizens Bank, Holmes Community College, Ivey Mechanical, Renasant Bank, Baptist Leake/Attala, BSP Filing, Scott Petroleum, Cain Recyclers, Redbud Insurance, Moore’s Pharmacy, and Holt and Company.



Cruisin For A Wish Schedule of Events

