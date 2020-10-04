Cruisin for a Wish weekly schedule

The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the Make A Wish Foundation will be “Cruisin for a Wish.”

Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” truck will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.

Anyone that makes a donation to the “Cruisin’ for a Wish” campaign will be allowed to sign a giant greeting card that will be presented to each of the children who are receiving the wish.

Monday, Oct. 5

9:00 AM – Ivey Mechanical; 10:00 am – Holmes CC The Attala Center; Noon – Rotary Club of Kosciusko

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 am – Holt & Company; 2:00 pm – Michelle Nicholson State Farm

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 am – Premier Medical (Kosciusko)

Thursday, Oct. 8

11:00 am – Fair Propane (Philadelphia); 2:00 pm – Fair Propane (Carthage)

Friday, Oct. 9

11:00 am – Cain Recyclers (Kosciusko)