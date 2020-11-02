CTC and Red Ribbon Week

Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center recognized Red Ribbon Week by taking the pledge to be drug, alcohol, and tobacco free. Students also participated in a presentation by Lynn McCafferty with the MS Tobacco Free Coalition. The presentation focused on informing students about the harmful effects of tobacco use, exposure to secondhand smoke, and informing students about tobacco cessation services. Pictured is Brent Zachery signing the pledge banner to be drug, alcohol, and tobacco free. #REDRIBBONWEEK #SAYNO