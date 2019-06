The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced Star Students for the 4th-nine weeks grading period.

Top: Timothy Thompson – Career Pathways Experience, Kimberly Vazquez – Health Science, Kristen Lindsey – Teacher Academy, Kendrisha Meredith – AEST, Nick Jones-Digital Media

Bottom: Austyn Spears – Automotive Service, Arianna Austin – Career Tech Exploration, Rennard Greenlee – Construction Technology, Malquan Zollicoffer – Welding.