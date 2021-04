The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the 3rd nine-week grading period.

They are (top L to R): Hunter Kittrell – Welding, Mason Kyzer – Agriculture, Jakala Snow – Teacher Academy; (middle L to R) Cody Pope – Automotive Service, Gracie Williams – Health Sciences, Natalie Ryals – Digital Media;(bottom L to R) Caleb Pettit-Construction, Maddie Aughtman-Keystone, and Aubrey Self-Work Based Learning.