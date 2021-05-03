CTC Health Science Learns About Nursing Careers

The Health Science I & II Programs at the Kosciusko/Attala CTC enjoyed having Ms. Rosalyn Howard from the MS Nurses Foundation come in and speak with their classes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Ms. Howard shared about the career of Nursing and what it takes to become a nurse. She also talked about the different degrees available in the field of nursing and schools that you can attend in the state of Mississippi in order to obtain these degrees. Other information that was discussed is the possible salaries that nurses in MS are able to make when getting out of Nursing School. Ms. Howard had a very informative presentation and was able to answer many questions that the students had regarding the nursing field. The MS Nurses Foundation offers many scholarships yearly for students enrolled in nursing programs across the state.