CTC Health Science students teach emergency prep at local schools

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center Health Science students Mackenzie Bradberry and Laken Milner visited Kosciusko Upper Elementary and Greenlee Elementary Wednesday to teach students about being prepared during emergencies.

Students were encouraged to “Be Prepared…Not Scared” in the case that an emergency might arise at their home or school.

Also, Deputy Matt Steed joined the students at Greenlee Elementary to elaborate on the topic.

He taught the students about how and when to properly make a 911 call.

A mock 911 call was carried out by Deputy Steed during the Program.

For more information on the Health Science class, call the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center at 662-289-2689.