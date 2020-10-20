CTC Star Students

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the first nine-week grading period. They are:
(top, left to right)
Steven Steed – Automotive Service Technology
Jersey Reed – Agriculture
Juan Garcia – Welding
Jon Cochran – Construction Technology
(bottom, left to right)
Maeson Jolley – Keystone
Arianna Austin – Teacher Academy
Robert Pickle – Health Sciences
Kristen Keith – Digital Media
Larry Townsend – CTE Work-Based Learning.
Congratulations and keep up the exceptional class work.
#It’sYourFuture #MakeItHappen