CTC Star Students

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the first nine-week grading period. They are:

(top, left to right)

Steven Steed – Automotive Service Technology

Jersey Reed – Agriculture

Juan Garcia – Welding

Jon Cochran – Construction Technology

(bottom, left to right)

Maeson Jolley – Keystone

Arianna Austin – Teacher Academy

Robert Pickle – Health Sciences

Kristen Keith – Digital Media

Larry Townsend – CTE Work-Based Learning.

Congratulations and keep up the exceptional class work.

#It’sYourFuture #MakeItHappen