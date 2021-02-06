CTC Students Are Having a Fundraiser

Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center are selling chances on a beautiful double chair bench. The bench was built by construction technology students. They are also selling 10-pound boxes of chicken nuggets.

If you would like to purchase a chance or buy chicken nuggets, contact 662-289-2689. The money raised will be used for classroom supplies.

Pictured are students who helped build the bench: (front l to r) Hunter Pugh, Jon Cochran; (back l to r), Matthew Ballard, Kendarius Wilson, Jason Cannon, and Jalen Greer.