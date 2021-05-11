CTC Students Learn About Collegiate Athletic Training Programs

Halea Wood, an athletic training student at USM, visited the Health Science classes at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center. She discussed the athletic training career and academic program. She also demonstrated hands-on activities. Halea will be applying to the PT program at UMMC after completion of her Athletic Training degree.

Pictured is second year Health Science students with Halea (l to r): Katie Moss, Semaija Wingo, Jayia Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Halea Wood, Anna Grace Mansell, Christian Noel, Megan Johnson, Madison Fleming, and Hayden Graves.