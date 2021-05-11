Home » Attala » CTC Students Learn About Collegiate Athletic Training Programs

CTC Students Learn About Collegiate Athletic Training Programs

Posted on

Halea Wood, an athletic training student at USM, visited the Health Science classes at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center.  She discussed the athletic training career and academic program.  She also demonstrated hands-on activities.  Halea will be applying to the PT program at UMMC after completion of her Athletic Training degree.

Pictured is second year Health Science students with Halea (l to r):  Katie Moss, Semaija Wingo, Jayia Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Halea Wood, Anna Grace Mansell, Christian Noel, Megan Johnson, Madison Fleming, and Hayden Graves.

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment