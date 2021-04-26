CTC Students Learn About Ingalls Ship Building

Holmes Community College gave a presentation to welding and construction students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center about career opportunities at Ingalls ShipBuilding in Pascagoula. They discussed how the program and training offered at Holmes-Attala trains and assists students in gaining employment, starting salaries, and opportunities for advancement.

Ingalls ShipBuilding is located in Pascagoula on 800 acres of land along the Pascagoula River. Employing 11,500 employees, it is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and a major contributor to the economic growth of Mississippi and Alabama.