CTC Students Participate in #It’sWorthIt Soft Skills Seminar

Second year students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career were taught valuable soft skills needed for employment by the Executive Director of the KAP. Darren Milner discussed professional presentation and skills in the workplace during a virtual presentation. A few topics included were cell phone use, being at work on time, dressing for an interview, social media use, and getting along with co-workers. Samuel Granger (pictured) and Cyrus Rone were given a $5 gift card to Wendy’s for their active participation in the presentation.