CTC students participate in mock presidential election

Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center participated in a mock Presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Students reviewed the ballot and were encouraged to discuss the election with their parents.
It was a great experience to better understand the importance of the voting process.
Pictured are Automotive Services students with their “I Voted” sticker. (front l ro r) Cade Nabors, Isaac Harris, Tyler Weaver, Karmen Cockrell, (back l to r) Cristian Covarrubias, JJerid Sumners, Jacob Sims.