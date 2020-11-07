CTC students participate in mock presidential election

Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center participated in a mock Presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Students reviewed the ballot and were encouraged to discuss the election with their parents.

It was a great experience to better understand the importance of the voting process.

Pictured are Automotive Services students with their “I Voted” sticker. (front l ro r) Cade Nabors, Isaac Harris, Tyler Weaver, Karmen Cockrell, (back l to r) Cristian Covarrubias, JJerid Sumners, Jacob Sims.