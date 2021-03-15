CTC Students Participate in Reality Fair

Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center participated in a reality fair in which they experienced the financial challenges when starting life on their own.

During the hands-on experience, students were given a career with a starting salary. They then completed a budget sheet requiring them to live within their monthly salary, while paying for necessities such as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, and food. Additional expenditures such as entertainment and travel were factored in as well.

The reality fair taught students to balance their wants and needs to live on their own.