The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center and North Central Planning Development Workforce Program have teamed up to provide employment training and paid work experience to students.

NCPD will provide students with softskills training and job interview training.

After the initial training, students will be placed in a paid internship based on their career goals.

*Pictured are Jasmine Davis, Regina Allen (NCPD Workforce coordinator), Devin Granger, and Jakobe Herron.