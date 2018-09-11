CTC students to receive workforce training from the Attala County Aspire Mississippi

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and Attala County Aspire Mississippi team have partnered with the Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center to provide a Soft Skills workforce training program to students.

The Attala County Aspire MS team is a diverse group of individuals from the area who were part of the MDA program to put together a project that would impact the community for the long term. The team worked through sessions to develop a workforce soft skills program called #It’sWorthIt. The team’s members include: Taylor Casey (MS State Extension Service), Darren Milner (KAP Director), Justin Develin (Renasant Bank), Amy Terrell (Kosciusko School District), Lauren Moore (Entergy), Allison Tyler (American Cancer Association), Curtis Turnbo (Ivey Mechanical) and Steven Goss (Supervisor).

The Aspire MS team will teach a seven week course to help students understand the importance of soft skills like Communication, Enthusiasm, Attitude, Teamwork, Networking, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving and Professionalism.

“Soft skills are traits that are normally overlooked by individuals, but are highly sought after by employers. Most businesses see them as transferable skills making the individual very unique and more adaptable in today’s work environment,” says Darren Milner, Executive Director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

The Career Technical Center will have upwards of 50 students from both city and county schools that will attend each class throughout the fall semester. The class will be interactive with student participation, videos, activities and prizes.