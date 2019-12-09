CTC Teacher Academy students volunteer at Special Olympics

Teacher Academy students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center assisted with a bowling competition for Mid-Mississippi Special Olympics.

The student volunteers enjoyed spending the day and bowling with Attala County Special Olympics athletes from Ethel High School, Greenlee Elementary, McAdams High School, and Long Creek Elementary.

The Teacher Academy volunteers were as follows: Kayleigh Lindsey, Alyssis Smith, Jamekia Williams, Britlon Grantham, Abigail Sunshine, Chastity Baggett, Britney Campbell, Ailia Clark, Samara Williams, Chloe Cloninger, MaryClare Medine, Alexis Jolly, Celia Smith, and Meagan Weaver.