Health Science students got into the holiday spirit by using their creativity and knowledge to do a fun project! Each student was given a template of a sweater and asked to chose a system of the body to decorate their Christmas sweaters. These students did an amazing job. The staff at the CTC judged the projects and the top three designs were given a Sonic gift card.

Merry Christmas from the Health Science Program at the Kosciusko/Attala CTC!!!