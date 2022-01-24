Customers of Entergy Mississippi to see rate increase

Entergy Mississippi is raising electricity rates for its customers, beginning with February bills.

The Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the utility’s request for a rate increase to recoup costs from rising prices for natural gas, which Entergy uses to generate electricity.

Entergy Mississippi spokesperson Joey Lee said last year’s February ice storm and Hurricane Ida were two big drivers of the increase in prices.

A typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will see an increase of about $7.81. (AP)