Cut Gas Line on Hwy. 12 East Monday Afternoon

12:53 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of potential trespassing on Attala Road 4163.

7:33 am – Emergency Personnel were called to a two car accident on Hwy. 43 South between a service truck and a Kia. When officials arrived on scene The truck had rolled over, was smoking and there was entrapment. No injuries were reported.

11:45 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a four wheeler tearing up the road on Attala Road 1020.

1:07 pm – Attala County Deputies, Kosciusko City Fire, and Atmos Entergy were called to the intersection of Hwy. 12 East and North Jackson Street due to a cut gas line.

5:02 pm – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a disabled motorist on Hwy. 12 West in front of the VFW.