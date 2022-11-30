Damage Reported After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi

Severe storms including tornadoes swept across Mississippi last night damaging homes in several counties and knocking out power to more than 11,000 customers. The National Weather Service says Lowndes County was among the hardest-hit areas with a grocery store and church damaged north of Columbus. There’s also damage along a tornado track from Lawrence County to Jefferson Davis County. Several damage reports have come from Jasper County. In Choctaw County, falling trees caused problems with one hitting a house and another blocking the Natchez Trace near Highway 82. In Attala County, a large tree fell on Highway 12 blocking traffic northeast of Kosciusko. Trees were knocked down between Lexington and Durant. And egg-sized hail was reported in Vaiden.

As of 6 am, more than 500 customers in Attala County were still without electricity with about 300 outages in Leake County.

NWS plans to begin storm surveys today to determine how many tornadoes touched down in Mississippi.