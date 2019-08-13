Dangerous heat continues to plague Mississippi (audio)

A dangerous heat wave will continue to plague Mississippi today.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for most of the state.

That warning is in effect until 8:00 pm tonight.

Meteorologists forecast actual temperatures to reach the upper 90s. The heat index that could be as high as 115 in some areas.

A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson are urging people to be cautious while doing outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening.

Audio: Breck Riley speaks with WLBT meteorologist Patrick Ellis