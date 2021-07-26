Dangerous Heat Stress Continues

Dangerous heat stressors are in the forecast again today. It will be hot and humid. Temperatures will climb into the 90s, with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and use caution when spending time outdoors according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Timing for these conditions is between 10am-7pm today. Fatigue and heat exhaustion could be in the picture if you stay outside too long during that time frame. Rain and thunderstorms are possible for tomorrow.