Dangerous Intersection? Hwy 12 & N Jackson

At approximately 3:34 p.m., Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Highway 12 in front of Whit’s and Exxon when they received reports of a two-vehicle crash that occurred there. One lane of traffic was blocked by the wreckage. One individual was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene and was later transported to the hospital.

10:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 12 and North Jackson Street. No injuries were reported.