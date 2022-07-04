Dangerous Week Ahead as Heat Stress Increases

The National Weather Service is already putting much of Mississippi under a heat advisory with increasing humidity and temperatures in the 90s expected to produce dangerous heat stress this week. The advisory doesn’t include the local area at this point even though the heat index Monday is forecast to reach as high as 105 in Attala and Leake counties. Expect the advisory to be expanded on Tuesday with the heat index climbing up to 110 in Attala. And by Thursday, the whole state could be under a heat advisory or– in some areas– an excessive heat warning.