Darren Milner set to Resign as Executive Director of KAP

Boswell Media has learned that KAP Executive Director, Darren Milner plans to resign at the end of the year. Noted below is a letter from Darren:

It is with mixed emotions that I am resigning as Executive Director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership. My last day will be December 30, 2021. I will be transitioning to a new position with Attala Bank, a branch of Holmes County Bank here in Kosciusko.

Leading the KAP has been one of the most amazing experiences. I am proud to look back and see where we are today in a little under four years. I want to thank those in our community who have been very supportive of the efforts made. I looked at the Chamber as a space for tourism, commerce, and community opportunities, while promoting all to the best of my ability. There were many people who helped before, during, and certainly will after, to ensure that the groundwork that has been laid will continue growing our community in the right direction. Although, many never see behind the scenes, I can assure you that there are a lot of moving parts and so many people in this community who are working daily to make it not just good but great.

I have met so many amazing people throughout the State of Mississippi, and have enjoyed working with our Board Members, the City of Kosciusko, Aspire Mississippi Team, Attala County Supervisors, my staff, our valued Partners, and countless others. I’ve listened, learned, failed, and succeeded along the way. I may be leaving the office, but I look forward to being an active part of things to come.

There are some amazing ideas and projects brewing that will create a tremendous and inviting place to live, work and play.

Sincerely,