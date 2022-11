The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced the date for the annual Christmas parade.

This year’s parade will be held Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 pm.

The theme for this year is “A fun, old fashioned Family Christmas.”

Entries for the parade can be turned in at the KAP office located at 101 N Natchez Street in Kosciusko. All entries must be turned in by Nov. 29.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.