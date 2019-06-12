Dates and bag limits released for 2019-2020 hunting seasons.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has released dates and bags limits for 2019 – 2020 hunting seasons.

Deer archery season opens Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 22 for Delta, Northeast, East Central, and Southwest zones. Gun season with dogs will open Saturday, Nov. 23 for those zones.

The bag limit on buck deer for all zones is one buck per day, but no more than three per season. The bag limit on antlerless deer is one per day, and no more than 5 per season in all zones except Southeast (2).

Spring turkey season will range from March 14 – May 1.

For more information on small game and bird hunting seasons visit www.mdwfp.com.