Dates and bag limits released for 2023-2024 hunting seasons.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has released dates and bags limits for 2023 – 2024 hunting seasons.

Deer archery season opens Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 17 for Delta, North Central, Hills zones.

Gun season with dogs will open Saturday, Nov. 18 for those zones.

The statewide bag limit is one buck per day, but no more than three per season. The bag limit on antlerless deer is one per day, and no more than 5 per season. However, those numbers may vary from zone to zone.

Dove season opens Sept. 2.

Spring turkey season will range from March 15 – May 1.

For more information on youth deer season, small game, and bird hunting seasons visit www.mdwfp.com.