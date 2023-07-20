Deadline prompted milling work on South Huntington

It was a case of use it or lose it. Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle says he found out from MDOT that work on the South Huntington Street project had to begin before July 1 or the money to pay for the improvements would be lost.

“The funding that they were using to do that street as far as the milling and paving had to be spent in June.”

So, even though the shoulders of the street haven’t been repaired yet, they went ahead and milled the pavement the last week in June to avoid losing several hundred thousand dollars which will eventually pay for resurfacing the street and adding walking paths on both sides of the road.

“We hated to (mill the pavement). But when it gets done, we’re going to have a really, really nice product there.”

Audio: Tim Kyle during Minute with the Mayor