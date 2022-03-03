Deadly Three-Vehicle Crash Near Sallis Wednesday

At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday March 2nd, Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were all dispatched to a deadly accident in the Sallis area. Three vehicles were involved in the crash that left one person dead and one trapped.

Mr. Yartney Greer, a 34-year-old man from Durant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The previously trapped individual was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One other individual was transported to the hospital as well with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Mississippi Highway Patrol.