HomeLocalDeep Freeze Part Two This Weekend

Deep Freeze Part Two This Weekend

by
SHARE NOW

Another blast of Arctic air will send temperatures in this part of central Mississippi plummeting into the teens again.  All of the local area will be under a Hard Freeze Warning from 6 pm Friday until noon Sunday.   Lows in the Durant and Kosciusko areas are forecast to be around 15 Friday night and Saturday night.   The Carthage area can expect lows around 16.   And in the Philadelphia area, Friday night’s low is forecast to be 17 with a low of 16 Saturday night.

 

Purple indicates Hard Freeze Warning area

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Pace to represent Whippets in football All-Star game this weekend

Relatively quiet weekend for First Responders in Attala County

Attala County man dies in weekend wreck

Many fires reported in Attala over the weekend

Arts Foundation of Kosciusko to hold L.V. Hull Legacy Center community event this weekend

Outlaw Music Fest with Willie Nelson & Family coming to Brandon Amphitheater this weekend