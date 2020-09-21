Deion Sanders Set To Become Jackson State’s Football Coach

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders says he will become Jackson State’s football coach. Sanders made the announcement on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast on Barstool Sports. He’s currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas and the job will be Sanders’ first head coaching job at the college level. The school has scheduled an announcement Monday about the football program. Sanders replaces John Hendrick and will take over the Tigers this spring. The SWAC postponed fall sports because of the Coronavirus pandemic.