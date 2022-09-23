Depression Forms in Caribbean, May Be in Gulf Next Week

A tropical depression which formed in the Caribbean Friday morning is forecast to intensify into a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches Cuba early next week. The National Hurricane Center’s current track forecast is calling for the storm to be near southwest Florida by Wednesday. But some of the computer models take it more to the west farther out into the Gulf.
