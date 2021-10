6:19 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Natchez Trace Parkway near mile marker 153. A vehicle reportedly struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:18 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received a call about a vehicle that crashed on Highway 35 near the Highway 19 intersection. It was reported that the vehicle was partially blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported.