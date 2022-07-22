HomeAttalaDeputies in Attala clean up early morning storm damage, reports of trespassing

Deputies in Attala clean up early morning storm damage, reports of trespassing

by

Friday, July 22, 2022

12:55 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a tree down blocking the entire roadway near the intersection of Attala Road 5131/Center Road and Attala Road 5023/Gray Road. Deputies removed the tree from the roadway.

3:33 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a tree down across Center Road near HWY 19. Deputies removed the tree from the roadway.

11:20 a.m. –Kosciusko Police were called to an abandoned residence on Goodman Street when a neighbor noticed that the door looked like it had been kicked in.

12:39 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on HWY 12 East near Attala Road 2207/Winfrey Road.

