Deputy Retires After 29 Years

On Friday January the 24th, 2020 the Attala County Sheriff’s Office honored a man that has served this community for may years, Sergeant Hugh Curry.

The retirement ceremony comes after 29 years in law enforcement, many of which he served in Attala County protecting our citizens.

Curry’s career started in Texas in 1991 and has came full circle to Attala County.

His last day will be January 29th 2020 which will be 29 years to the day.

Sheriff Tim Nail said “Curry is one of his best Deputies he has had in department and will be missed and a harder man to replace.”