2018 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Derek Norsworthy called in to “Good Morning Kosciusko” Friday.

Derek spoke about his award winning song “Raised by the Radio” and what all he’s been doing since being crowned Songwriter of the Year.

Derek will perform a free acoustic show tonight at Skylight Grill in Kosciusko from 7:00 – 9:00 pm.

Audio: Derek Norsworthy