Derek Norsworthy “Raised by the Radio” now available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music

Derek Norsworthy’s “Raised by the Radio” is now available for purchase.

The 2018 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year award winning song can be found on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

“Raised by the Radio” was recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL at the legendary Wishbone Studios.

You can hear Derek play his award winning song at a free acoustic show Friday, Dec. 21 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm at Skylight Grill in Kosciusko.

Links:

iTunes: Raised by the Radio by Derek Norsworthy

Spotify: Derek Norsworthy: Raised by the Radio

Amazon Music: Raised by the Radio

Facebook: Derek Norsworthy