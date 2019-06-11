The Kosciusko School District has hired Derrik Boland as its new head baseball coach.
The school board approved the hire during its meeting Monday night.
A native of Nettleton, MS, Boland has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL.
Boland’s head coaching experience includes stints at Shades Mountain Christian School in Birmingham, AL (2015-2017) and St. Aloyisus High School in Vicksburg (2012 – 2014).
Boland played college baseball for Milsap’s College, graduating in 2008.
He remained on the Majors’ staff as an assistant coach through the 2011 season.
Audio: Derrik Boland
6 thoughts on “Derrik Boland named head baseball coach at Kosciusko (audio)”
Jeff Parks says:
Welcome to Kosy, Coach!
Doug DeFranco says:
Welcome to Kosy coach “B”
FCA STRONG
Sue Nowell says:
Congratulations! Welcome to Kozy!
Keith Boland says:
I think this is going to be a good fit. I look forward to seeing some games.
Jeff King says:
Congratulations Coach Boland! I am proud for you!
Shelia Boland says:
So proud for my son! Look forward to meeting and making some new Kosciusko friends!!!!