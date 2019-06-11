Derrik Boland named head baseball coach at Kosciusko (audio)

The Kosciusko School District has hired Derrik Boland as its new head baseball coach.

The school board approved the hire during its meeting Monday night.

A native of Nettleton, MS, Boland has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL.

Boland’s head coaching experience includes stints at Shades Mountain Christian School in Birmingham, AL (2015-2017) and St. Aloyisus High School in Vicksburg (2012 – 2014).

Boland played college baseball for Milsap’s College, graduating in 2008.

He remained on the Majors’ staff as an assistant coach through the 2011 season.

Audio: Derrik Boland