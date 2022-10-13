HomeLocalDespite Rain, Wildfire Danger on the Increase

Despite Rain, Wildfire Danger on the Increase

The National Weather Service had warned us that Wednesday’s rain wouldn’t be enough to break the drought.  And already, there’s an increasing danger of wildfires across much of the state, including western Attala County where a Level 1 “limited” threat has been posted for Friday.   There’s a Level 2 “elevated” threat for wildfires in the Delta.

