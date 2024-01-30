Did you know that damaging a mailbox is a federal crime?

HomeAttalaDid you know that damaging a mailbox is a federal crime?

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, Attala County Deputies received multiple calls from residents of Attala Road 1010 and Attala Road 4116 reporting missing or damaged mailboxes.

Deputies discovered more mailboxes that were damaged or missing after arriving to both scenes.

ACSO warns that stealing mail, damaging a mailbox, and stealing a mailbox are all federal crimes that can result in hefty fines and/or jail time.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

