Discharging a firearm in the city limits and other recent arrests

On 07-01-2021, Brady Dawson, 47 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 07-01-2021, Dretavis D. Tolar, a 20 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance and Contempt of Court on Lee Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 07-01-2021, Luther A. Unger, a 44 year old b/m from Sallis was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License and Expired Tag on Highway 12 West by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 06-28-2021, Darius L. Ellis, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 06-28-2021, Joshua Carlile, a 39 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court, False Identifying Information, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance on Highway 35 South by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 06-26-2021, Joey R. Simmons, a 40 year old w/m from Weir was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 06-26-2021, William K. Irvin, a 41 year old w/m from McCool was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court by Captain Devante Lewis with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

On 06-25-2021, Anthony A. Manson, a 31 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbance in a Public Place on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 06-25-2021, Mickella S. Roby, a 23 year old b/f from Sallis was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Roy Bell.

On 06-25-2021, Dusty J. Lutts, a 35 year old w/m from Carthage was arrested for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor on West Adams Street by Officer Roy Bell.

On 06-23-2021, Steven E. Jolly, a 38 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Paraphernalia on Goldman Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 06-23-2021, Melvin Moore, a 41 year old b/m form Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Alcohol in a City Park at Jason Niles Park by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 06-21-2021, Shamarion M. Cook, a 19 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear on North Natchez Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 06-18-2021, James E. Roby, a 62 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Driving Under The Influence-1st Offense and Disregard For a Traffic Device on Highway 43 North by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 06-18-2021, Robert E. Ellis, a 66 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 06-16-2021, Gregory R. Taylor, a 55 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 East by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 06-16-2021, Charles E. Spangler, a 27 year old w/m from Wiggins, was arrested and held on multiple FBI warrants on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 06-16-2021, Terry D. Hansford, Jr., a 30 year old w/m from West, was arrested for Obscene Electronic Communications on Goldman Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 06-15-2021, Iliesha J. Wynter, a 30 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing and Contempt of Court on Fairground Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 06-15-2021, Dustin B. Page, a 28 year old w/m from Arkansas, was arrested for Domestic Violence-Simple Assault on West Adams Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.