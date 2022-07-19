Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHASITY G ASHWORTH, 46, of Jackson, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond $0.

GERALOINE S BENDER, 77, of Ridgeland, DUI – 1st, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $218.

JEFFREY BILLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.

STACIE BRIDGES, 18, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

JOSHUA A BRUNT, 30, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JOHN E OLIVER, 32, of Olive Branch, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.

TERRY B CHUNN, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A.

KRISTIN DORROH, 38, of Ridgeland, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $0.

BOBBY DUDLEY, 26, of Lena, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JACKIE DUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.

LAMICHEAL B ELLIS, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

JEREMY HARRIS, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 3, LCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

JEREMY H HENRY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.

CALVIN HUNTER, 45, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A.

JONATHAN M JACKSON, 37, of Union, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.

DARREL L JOHNSON, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JONATHAN R JOHNSON, 30, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

SHANE D KING, 35, of Conehatta, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.