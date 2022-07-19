HomeAttalaDisorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHASITY G ASHWORTH, 46, of Jackson, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GERALOINE S BENDER, 77, of Ridgeland, DUI – 1st, Speeding, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $218.

 

JEFFREY BILLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

STACIE BRIDGES, 18, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

JOSHUA A BRUNT, 30, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN E OLIVER, 32, of Olive Branch, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

TERRY B CHUNN, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KRISTIN DORROH, 38, of Ridgeland, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $0.

 

BOBBY DUDLEY, 26, of Lena, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JACKIE DUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

LAMICHEAL B ELLIS, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEREMY HARRIS, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 3, LCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

JEREMY H HENRY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CALVIN HUNTER, 45, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JONATHAN M JACKSON, 37, of Union, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DARREL L JOHNSON, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JONATHAN R JOHNSON, 30, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

SHANE D KING, 35, of Conehatta, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

