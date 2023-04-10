Disorderly conduct and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 4-9-2023, Jessica Adcock, a 43 year old w/f from Tupelo, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Arrow Head Drive by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 4-8-2023, Kaley Engle, a 45 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk, Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest on West Jefferson Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 4-7-2023, Peyton Armstrong, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct on Highway 12 West by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 4-7-2023, Nazareth Lee, a 20 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct on Highway 12 West by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 4-6-2023, Thomas Howell, a 55 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Controlled Substance on Highway 12 West by Officer Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.