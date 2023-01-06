Disputes and Property Damage at Fair Propane

On Thursday at 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Myers Road in Kosciusko for a domestic dispute between a man and his ex-wife where the mother wouldn’t let the man get the baby.

At 3:10 p.m., a woman called from the Walmart parking saying that her vehicle had been hit and that she was blocking the culprit trying to leave the scene. While officers were still en route, the situation deteriorated into a disturbance with reported cursing and screaming.

At 3:46 p.m., a manager at Fair Propane on Highway 12 east requested an officer when a person driving a camper tore the awning off.

At 8:10 p.m., there was a report of shots fired and hitting a house on west Adams Street.